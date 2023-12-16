Second-place Nice loses at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Lens beats Reims

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
United States' Emmanuel Sabbi (11) traps the ball on his chest in front of Colombia's Santiago Moreno during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Carson, Calif. Nice's defense fell apart in a 3-1 loss at Le Havre in the French league on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, with Sabbi scoring twice in the first half to put his side in control.

PARIS (AP) — Nice’s defense has fallen apart in a 3-1 loss at Le Havre in the French league with American forward Emmanuel Sabbi scoring twice in the first half for promoted Le Havre. Second-placed Nice had conceded only six goals in the previous 15 matches. Its second loss of the season has kept it four points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. PSG goes to fourth-placed Lille on Sunday. In the late game Lens extended its unbeaten league run to 11 and moved up to fifth place after beating Reims 2-0 at home.

