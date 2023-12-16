Second-place Nice loses at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Lens beats Reims

PARIS (AP) — Nice’s defense has fallen apart in a 3-1 loss at Le Havre in the French league with American forward Emmanuel Sabbi scoring twice in the first half for promoted Le Havre. Second-placed Nice had conceded only six goals in the previous 15 matches. Its second loss of the season has kept it four points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. PSG goes to fourth-placed Lille on Sunday. In the late game Lens extended its unbeaten league run to 11 and moved up to fifth place after beating Reims 2-0 at home.

