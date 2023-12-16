Second-place Nice loses at Le Havre in French league

PARIS (AP) — Nice’s defense has fallen apart in a 3-1 loss at Le Havre in the French league. Second-placed Nice had conceded only six goals in the previous 15 matches. Its second loss of the season has kept it four points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. PSG goes to fourth-placed Lille on Sunday. Striker Emmanuel Sabbi scored twice for Le Havre.

