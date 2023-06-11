Second-half surge leads Dynamo to 4-0 victory over LAFC

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston scored three goals in the second half and the Dynamo pulled away for a 4-0 victory over Los Angeles FC, handing the defending champions just their second loss of the season. The Dynamo (6-7-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute and rode it into halftime when Nelson Quiñónes took a pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla and scored his first career goal. The 20-year-old was making his third career start. Houston stretched its lead to 2-0 just five minutes into the second half on a penalty kick by Amine Bassi — his seventh goal this season.

