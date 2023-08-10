Second day of joint practices between Jets, Panthers cancelled due to inclement weather in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The second day of the joint practices between the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers at Wofford College in South Carolina has been cancelled due to lightning and rain. The joint practice will not be rescheduled. The Jets and Panthers will play Saturday in a preseason game at Bank of America in Charlotte, North Carolina. Despite the cancellation, the Jets plan to practice on their own later Thursday morning at Gibbs Stadium on Wofford’s campus. The Panthers won’t practice, signaling the end of this year’s training camp. The team will practice in Charlotte for the remainder of the preseason.

