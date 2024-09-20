Second baseman Ozzie Albies activated by Atlanta Braves after missing 2 months with broken wrist

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have reinstated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the injured list for the final 10 days of their playoff berth pursuit. Albies had been sidelined since fracturing his left wrist in a July 21 loss to St. Louis. The three-time All-Star got hurt trying to catch a throw when Michael Siani stole second in the ninth inning. Siani slid into Albies as the infielder reached for the ball, bending back his glove hand at an awkward angle. Albies was hitting .255 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs. Second baseman Cavan Biggio was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.