Second baseman Jonathan India and Cincinnati Reds agree to 2-year contract, avoiding arbitration

CINCINNATI (AP) — Second baseman Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a two-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing next week for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year. Selected fifth overall by Cincinnati in the 2018 amateur draft, India has hit .255 with 48 homers, 171 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .350 in parts of three seasons. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, India asked for a raise from $760,000 to $4 million and the Reds offered $3.2 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.