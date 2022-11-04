SEC to review ways to address fans storming fields, courts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference plans to review policies on postgame field and court storming by fans. It wants to explore ways schools can make the celebrations safer. The move comes after Tennessee and LSU were fined last month for fans rushing the field after football games. Commissioner Greg Sankey says the group is expected to provide recommendations to be presented at the next SEC spring meetings.

