SEC suspends Florida’s George, Mazzccua and Zanders along with Tennessee’s Norman-Lott for fight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has suspended three Florida football players and one Tennessee football player for their roles in a fight that started on what was supposed to be the last play of their game Saturday night. The half-game punishments were doled out Monday after video review and consultation between the league office and both universities. No. 25 Florida will be without right tackle Damieon George, guard Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders on Saturday for the first half against Charlotte in Gainesville. Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will miss the first half of No. 23 Tennessee’s game against UTSA on Saturday in Knoxville.

