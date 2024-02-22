SEC suspends Alabama’s Mohamed Wague for elbow thrown at Florida’s Alex Condon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama forward Mohamed Wague has been suspended for one game by the Southeastern Conference for elbowing Florida’s Alex Condon in the back of the head. Wague, who averages 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the 13th-ranked Crimson Tide, will miss Saturday’s game at No. 17 Kentucky. Wague threw the elbow while Condon was on the ground during a scramble for a loose ball in the first half of Wednesday night’s game, which Alabama won 98-93 in overtime. Wague was not called for a foul on the play. Alabama coach Nate Oats says the suspension is “understandable and appropriate.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.