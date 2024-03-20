SEC sticking to 8-game league football schedule through at least 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is sticking to an eight-game league schedule for at least two more seasons. The league announced that teams will play eight SEC opponents in 2025 with one mandated game against a team from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or a “major independent.” It’s similar to the format set for next season, when the league expands to 16 teams with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. SEC teams will face the same league opponents in both seasons.

