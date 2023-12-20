SEC Signing Day: Georgia grabs top class after five-star flip, followed by Alabama

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, walk after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

Southeastern Conference powers Georgia and Alabama have landed the nation’s top two recruiting classes. The playoff-bound Crimson Tide got a class highlighted by quarterback Julian Sayin. Georgia landed cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, a top-5 recruit. Around the league, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze landed a Top-10 class that includes two five-star wide receivers. Florida picked up five-star quarterback DJ Lagway and Missouri kept one of the nation’s top prospects in-state by landing edge rusher Williams Nwaneri.

