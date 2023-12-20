SEC Signing Day: Georgia grabs top class after five-star flip, followed by Alabama

Southeastern Conference powers Georgia and Alabama have landed the nation’s top two recruiting classes. The playoff-bound Crimson Tide got a class highlighted by quarterback Julian Sayin. Georgia landed cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, a top-5 recruit. Around the league, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze landed a Top-10 class that includes two five-star wide receivers. Florida picked up five-star quarterback DJ Lagway and Missouri kept one of the nation’s top prospects in-state by landing edge rusher Williams Nwaneri.

