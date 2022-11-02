SEC schools aim to make conference, CFP cases in November

This weekend has some momentous games in the SEC. Top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia hosts No. 2 Tennessee in a marquee showdown likely to determine the East Division winner. No. 6 Alabama visits No. 15 LSU in a battle for West supremacy. Those four schools are all in the top 10 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, too.

