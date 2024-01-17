SEC reprimands Alabama coach Nate Oats for making contact with Missouri player

The Southeastern Conference has reprimanded Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats for making physical contact with a Missouri player. Oats pushed Missouri’s Aidan Shaw away from Alabama’s bench during a first-half timeout in the Crimson Tide’s 93-75 victory Tuesday night. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey called Oats’ actions “unacceptable” and said they “violated the expectations for conduct and sportsmanship.” Oats said after the game that he apologized to both Missouri coach Dennis Gates and Shaw. Oats did not receive a technical foul for the incident, but officials did call three technicals at other points in the game.

