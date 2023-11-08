SEC players have dominated the NFL draft for the past 17 years. There may be a dip this time around

The Southeastern Conference has often dominated the NFL draft when it comes to players picked. One mock draft projects the SEC could have just five first-round picks in 2024. That would be the league’s fewest in at least 15 years. The SEC could wind up with nine or fewer players taken in the first round. Speculation about the SEC’s top pick ranges from Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims or offensive tackle JC Latham of Alabama. The draft is not until April.

