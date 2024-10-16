SEC newcomers represent major challenges to league powers South Carolina, LSU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina and LSU have two major new challengers for Southeastern Conference supremacy. The programs that have combined for the past three national championships are joined by two other preseason Top 10 teams, SEC newbies No. 4 Texas and No. 10 Oklahoma. But the No. 1 Gamecocks are going for their third national title in four years — minus star Kamilla Cardoso — after romping through a 38-0 season. Kim Mulkey’s seventh-ranked LSU team is ranked seventh but must replace Angel Reese. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says the new additions “upgraded us to another level” as a league.

