SEC media panel picks No. 9 Tennessee to win league, Texas A&M’s Taylor as preseason player of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball title and Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV is preseason player of the year, according to votes compiled by the league. The Volunteers, who enter the season ranked No. 9, are favored for the first time since the 2020-21 season and fifth time overall in voting by a panel of SEC and national media members. No. 15 Texas A&M was picked to finish second, followed by No. 14 Arkansas, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama, the defending champion.

