SEC looks vulnerable thanks to shocking 1-4 record against ACC as part of lackluster start to season

The mighty Southeastern Conference, which has claimed 13 of the last 17 national championships, including four straight, looks far more vulnerable than anyone expected early in the season. The SEC’s 1-4 record against Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranks as perhaps the biggest surprise of the young season. The league also has been humbled in other high-profile matchups. The slow start could be important when teams are competing for playoff spots.

