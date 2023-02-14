SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is implementing new rules in an effort to speed up games. The SEC will put batters on a 30-second timer after the conclusion of each play. The batter must be in the box and ready at the 10-second mark and the pitcher has to begin his motion before the 30 seconds expire. The rules apply only to SEC games, which start in March and include the league tournament. Coaches also will be placed on a 30-second timer for mound visits and new pitchers coming into the game have two minutes, 30 seconds after leaving the bullpen.

