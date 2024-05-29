SEC gathers to sort through consequences of settlement, comes away with more questions than answers

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference gathered on the Gulf Coast for its annual spring meetings this week with news of a landmark $2.8 billion settlement that will transform how athletes are compensated still reverberating through college sports. After two days of discussions with coaches, athletic directors and conference officials, no one seemed to be leaving the beach with much clarity about how exactly this is going to work. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel summed it up when he said he came to the SEC meetings with a lot of question and will leave with even more.

