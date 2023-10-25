SEC games this season have featured sacks galore, except for defending champion and No. 1 Georgia

It has been a veritable sackfest in the Southeastern Conference this season, for better and worse. Nobody has made more sacks than Texas A&M, and few have allowed more than Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas. Whether it’s improved pass rushes or offensive line struggles or both, one thing is certain: Quarterbacks are getting taken down with frequency in SEC games this season. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer’s reaction when he looked at the sack stats around the league was “Holy mackerel.”

