SEC fines Vandy $250k for rushing court after upset of Vols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is fining Vanderbilt $250,000 for fans rushing the court after the Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The league announced the fine Friday for violating the policy limiting access to the competition area. This is Vanderbilt’s fourth offense and second since November. Vanderbilt also was docked $250,000 in November for fans coming onto the field following a win over Florida on Nov. 19. Teammates mobbed Tyrin Lawrence after his 3-pointer snapped an 11-game skid to in-state rival Tennessee on Wednesday. Students and other fans quickly ran onto the court to celebrate.

