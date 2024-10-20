SEC fines Texas $250,000, Longhorns apologize after fans throw trash on field against Georgia

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has apologized after fans littered the field with water bottles and trash after an interception for the top-ranked Longhorns against No. 5 Georgia was initially wiped out by a pass-interference penalty before officials changed the call. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was irate at the call that had appeared to wipe out Jahdae Barron’s 36-yard interception return. The coach then headed toward the far corner of the field to signal to the student section to settle down. As the debris was picked up, officials were discussing the play and picked up the flag. Georgia won 30-15. The SEC issued a $250,000 fine against Texas.

