SEC fines South Carolina $250,000 after fans rush field following win over top 10 Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference for fans rushing the field at Williams-Brice Stadium after a 44-20 victory over then-10th-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday night. The SEC announced the fine Sunday. It was South Carolina’s second violation since the league amended its policy in 2023. The school was fined $100,000 when its men’s basketball team defeated No. 6 Kentucky this past January. South Carolina would be fined $500,000 for another offense. The fine will be paid to Texas A&M.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.