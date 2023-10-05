SEC fines Ole Miss $75,000 after fans throw debris on field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi has been fined $75,000 after the game with LSU was interrupted by fans throwing debris on the field. The SEC announced the fine which is in addition to the $100,000 penalty that had already been imposed for fans storming the field celebrating the 16th-ranked Rebels’ 55-49 win. The $75,000 will be deducted from the university’s share of SEC revenue distribution.

