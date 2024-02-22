SEC fines LSU $100,000 for fans storming the court at end of upset of No. 17 Kentucky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has announced it has fined LSU $100,000 in connection to fans running onto the court after the Tigers’ victory over No. 17 Kentucky. Tyrell Ward’s basket as time expired gave LSU a 75-74 win on Wednesday night and prompted the court-storming. The fine was for LSU’s first offense under the SEC’s revised access to competition area policy. The policy states that fans are not allowed in the competition area at any time. Fines are $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

