SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools

The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of just under $50 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August. Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league divided $722 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million in total revenue. That amounted to about $54.6 million to each school.

