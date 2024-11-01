SEC cracks down on coaches and teams faking injuries to slow hurry-up offenses

The Southeastern Conference is cracking down on its players falling down and feigning injuries. In a letter to league coaches and athletic directors that was shared with The Associated Press, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is telling teams to “stop any and all activity related to faking injuries to create timeouts.” Yahoo Sports first reported the letter. The league also tweaked an existing rule to give it more leeway in punishing coaches and programs for violations. Now, if the national coordinator for football officiating says it’s more likely than not that a feigned injury occurred, then it will be considered a feigned injury and subject to a penalty.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.