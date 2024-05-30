SEC Commissioner says frustration with NCAA led to committee with Big Ten, but Division I can work

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said frustration over slow decision-making processes by the College Football Playoff and NCAA led him to suggest the SEC and Big Ten try to tackle some issues. Sankey wrapped up SEC meetings in Florida by saying big problems often need smaller groups of people to be solved. He said Division I, with its 352 members bounds together by March Madness basketball, can work. But the smaller schools in Division I need to recognize there are different pressures in the conferences at the top.

