SEC commissioner Sankey takes in his 1st Texas-Oklahoma game year before the schools join his league

DALLAS (AP) — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey attended Saturday’s game between No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma. It’s the first time he watched the Red River rivals play their game at the State Fair of Texas that will become part of his league next year after they move from the Big 12. Texas and Oklahoma accepted invitations in 2021 to join the Southeastern Conference, which will become a 16-team league next year. Sankey says he wanted to be at the game as a fan of college football. He also planned to attend 11th-ranked Alabama’s game at Texas A&M later in the day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.