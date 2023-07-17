SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says only Congress can truly set a national standard for name, image and likeness compensation in college athletics. Sankey opened the league’s annual football media days by noting state legislatures haven’t been enforcing their own NIL laws. Some of those would bar the NCAA and conferences from adopting and enforcing their own rules. Sankey says congressional action is the only way for a national uniform standard allowing boundaries that do not become simply pay for play. Sankey did ask states where gambling is legal for help protecting players and officials from abusive threats.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.