SEC coaches pick Sampson, Kennard as players of the year and Beamer as top coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson and South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard have been picked as the Southeastern Conference offensive and defensive players of the year by league coaches. The SEC awards are voted on by the 16 head coaches. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer was named coach of the year. Kentucky placekicker Alex Raynor was picked as special teams player of the year. Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is the coaches’ pick as top freshman and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is newcomer of the year. Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. and LSU’s Will Campbell shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

