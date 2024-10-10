NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The leaders of the SEC and Big Ten want to see how the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff works before deciding what comes next. The presidents and athletic sidrceot met at a Nashville hotel with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti going over the changing landscape of college athletics. College football’s 12-team playoff format that debuts this season was at the top of the list. Sankey made clear the leaders want to see how this works first and didn’t spend much time talking about “what ifs.” The commissioners also batted down the recently floated idea of private equity or super leagues becoming prominent in college sports.

