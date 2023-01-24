SEC/Big Challenge will feature marquee nonconference games

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
LSU guard Trae Hannibal, left, and Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) battle for the ball on the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Hinton]

Conference races across the country are getting tight as the regular season winds toward the finish. The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences will take a break from league games on Saturday to play each other, gifting college basketball fans with some marquee midseason nonconference games. The 10th SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games between the two conferences, including eight involving ranked teams. Topping the marquee will be No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee.

