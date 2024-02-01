SEC baseball tournament will include all 16 teams after league expands in 2025

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — All 16 Southeastern Conference teams will compete in a single-elimination baseball postseason tournament after the league expands next year with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma. SEC officials announced the new baseball tournament format Thursday after athletic directors approved the switch. Only 12 of the SEC’s 14 current members participate in the tournament under its current format. The new format that starts next year has teams seeded ninth through 16th playing on the opening day. The winners advance to face the teams seeded fifth through eighth the next day. The top four seeds receive a double-bye.

