Sébastien Haller fires Ivory Coast into Africa Cup final against Nigeria. Hosts beat Congo 1-0

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Sébastien Haller has fired host nation Ivory Coast into an Africa Cup of Nations final against old foe Nigeria with a 1-0 win over Congo. Haller scored with a fine strike in under the crossbar in the 65th minute to set off wild celebrations in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium. Ivorians already convinced God is helping the Elephants to their third Africa Cup title will have further proof as Haller was able to make his first start of the tournament after recovering fully from an ankle injury. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty earlier to send Nigeria to the final with a 4-2 shootout victory over South Africa after their semifinal ended 1-1 after extra time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.