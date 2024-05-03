Sebastian Munoz shoots 6-under 65 to lead LIV Singapore after the first round

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sebastian Munoz shot a 6-under 65 to lead after the first round of the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore. Six players were a shot back on Friday after rounds of 66 at the Sentosa Golf Club — Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na. Last week’s winner Brendan Steele was three shots off the lead after a 68. Jon Rahm, who has yet to win after joining LIV in December, was four back following a 69. Rahm, however, is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all six events in 2024. The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston, Texas.

