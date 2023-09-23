Sebastian Munoz pulls away for 3-shot lead in LIV Golf-Chicago

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz made sure it didn’t stay crowded at the top in LIV Golf. He started with three straight birdies and then holed a wedge from the fairway for eagle. That sent him on his way to a second-round 63 at Rich Harvest Farms. Munoz now has a three-shot lead over Anirban Lahiri. Munoz was part of a five-way tie for the lead after 18 holes. One of those sharing the lead was Sergio Garcia. But the Spaniard shot 73 to fall out of contention. Dustin Johnson had a 66 and was tied for third. He was five shots behind.

