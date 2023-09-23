Sebastian Munoz pulls away for 3-shot lead in LIV Golf-Chicago

By The Associated Press
Sebastián Muñoz of Torque GC reacts after making eagle on the fifth hole during the second round of LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Rich Harvest Farms, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Sugar Grove, Ill. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Katelyn Mulcahy]

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz made sure it didn’t stay crowded at the top in LIV Golf. He started with three straight birdies and then holed a wedge from the fairway for eagle. That sent him on his way to a second-round 63 at Rich Harvest Farms. Munoz now has a three-shot lead over Anirban Lahiri. Munoz was part of a five-way tie for the lead after 18 holes. One of those sharing the lead was Sergio Garcia. But the Spaniard shot 73 to fall out of contention. Dustin Johnson had a 66 and was tied for third. He was five shots behind.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.