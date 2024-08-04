Sebastian Korda wins DC Open to complete first father-son double in ATP Tour history

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sebastian Korda completed a father-son double Sunday night in the Mubadala Citi DC Open for his second ATP Tour title. Thirty-two years after father Petr won the then-Sovran Bank Classic, the fourth-seeded Korda beat 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy 4-6, 6-2, 6-0. They are the first father-son tandem to win the same ATP Tour event. Korda is the younger brother of golf stars Nelly and Jessica Korda. His mother, Regina Rajchrtova, played on the WTA Tour. Korda is the first American to win the Washington event since Andy Roddick in 2007. In the women’s final, Paula Badosa of Spain won for the first time since returning from a back injury, beating Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a match delayed twice because of rain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.