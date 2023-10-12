Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets at the Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI (AP) — Sebastian Korda reached the semifinals at a Masters tournament for the first time by rallying to beat Ben Shelton 6-7, (10), 6-2, 7-6 (6) at the Shanghai Masters. It was the first all-American Masters quarterfinal match since 2017 and both players were two points from winning at the end. Korda says “I’m just thankful to stay calm.” Korda will play Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals. The Polish player beat 82nd-ranked Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Hurkacz lost only nine points on serve in the second and third sets.

