Sebastian Korda advances to the Adelaide International semifinals for the second year in a row

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Third-seeded Sebastian Korda is into the semifinals at the Adelaide International for the second year in a row after beating Australian wild-card entry Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-4. The American made last year’s final in Adelaide, where he lost to top-seeded Novak Djokovic in three sets after blowing a championship point. Sixth-seeded and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the Adelaide semifinals with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Marta Kostyuk. Top-seeded Elise Mehrtens advanced to the semifinals of the Hobart International with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Arantxa Rus. Mehrtens is attempting to win her third Hobart title after wins there in 2017 and 2018.

