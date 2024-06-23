Sebastián Ferreira’s second-half hat trick rallies Dynamo to 4-1 victory over DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sebastián Ferreira scored three goals in the second half to rally the Houston Dynamo to a 4-1 victory over D.C. United, which lost two players to red cards. Neither team scored until Christian Benteke drew a foul and converted a penalty kick in the 38th minute to give DC United (4-9-7) a halftime lead. The Dynamo took the lead early in the second half when Ferreira struck twice. He knotted the score in the 51st minute on a penalty kick and put the Dynamo on top in the 54th when he scored unassisted with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner of the net. Ferreira finished off his hat trick in the 86th minute with assists from defenders Brad Smith and Daniel Steres.

