Sebastian Baez lifts Argentina past Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup. Belgium and France win, too

ROSARIO, Argentina, (AP) — Argentina has reached the Davis Cup Finals group stage by eliminating Kazakhstan 3-2 in the best-of-five-match qualifying round. Sebastian Baez erased two match points and came back to edge Dmitry Popko 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6), in the countries’ last contest in Rosario, Argentina, on Sunday. Belgium, the Czech Republic and France also wrapped up victories Sunday. Popko was in position to get Kazakhstan past 2016 Davis Cup champion Argentina. He was just one point away from winning while ahead 6-4 in the concluding tiebreaker. But from there, Baez grabbed the match’s last four points. Belgium beat Croatia, the Czech Republic eliminated Israel, and France defeated Taiwan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.