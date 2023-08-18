Seb Coe as IOC president? ‘Haven’t ruled it in, haven’t ruled it out’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he hasn’t ruled it in or out when asked whether he might try to become leader of the International Olympic Committee after Thomas Bach’s term ends in 2025. A perfect answer, since public campaigning for one of the most powerful posts in sports is technically not allowed, even if Coe’s name is a constant presence in that conversation. If he enters the race, Coe would be widely perceived as an underdog because he has been among the most stringent critics of Russia while the IOC has been less so. Others who have been mentioned as Bach’s possible successors include IOC members Kirsty Coventry, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., and Nicole Hoevertsz.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.