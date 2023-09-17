Seay’s pick-6 sparks North Alabama to 20-7 win over Tennessee State

COOKVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A.J. Seay gave North Alabama the lead for good with a 44-yard interception return and the Lions defeated Tennessee Tech 20-7. Sam Contorno’s 42-yard field goal opened the scoring for North Alabama (2-2). The Golden Eagles (0-3) grabbed a 7-3 lead when Jacquez McGowan picked off Noah Walters and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown with 4:46 left in the first quarter. Roberts answered with his pick-6 off a pass by Ethan Roberts with 70 seconds left in the quarter, giving the Lions a lead they never relinquished. Backup QB TJ Smith hit Walters for a 26-yard score and a 17-7 lead after three quarters. Contorno capped the scoring with a 32-yard field goal in the final period.

