Seattle’s Tyler Lockett ready for start of 10th season despite being limited in training camp

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett will hit his benchmark 10th season with the Seahawks on Sunday when the season begins by hosting Denver. He’ll be one of six players on Seattle’s roster who will take the field for the opener entering their 10th season or later. Hitting the 10-year mark isn’t lost on Lockett, who at the start of his career was hoping to reach eight and top the seven-year career of his father Kevin. Lockett was limited during training camp by a leg issue, but says he’ll be good for the opener. He’s looking forward to the new offense under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as part of one of the top wide receiver groups in the league.

