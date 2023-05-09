Seattle’s Logan Gilbert loses perfect game in 7th vs Rangers

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert lost his bid for a perfect game against the Texas Rangers when Marcus Semien led off the seventh inning with a single. Gilbert had been overpowering against one of the top offenses in baseball. He matched a franchise record with seven straight strikeouts from the second through the fourth. Gilbert had nine strikeouts through six innings and had thrown 72 pitches. But he ran into trouble in the seventh and was pulled after 6 2/3 innings trailing 2-1. The 26-year-old entered 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA in six starts this season. Former Seattle ace Felix Hernandez is the last pitcher in the majors to throw a perfect game. That came on Aug. 15, 2012, against Tampa Bay.

