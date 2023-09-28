Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez says Houston’s Hector Neris crossed line with his antics

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez says he believes the antics of Houston pitcher Hector Neris crossed a line during a contentious confrontation between the two that led to both benches emptying and has Major League Baseball looking into the incident. The confrontation took place in Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and Astros that Houston eventually won 8-3. Neris struck out Rodríguez to end the sixth inning and determinedly walked and shouted toward Rodríguez after the strikeout. Neris issued a written apology for his actions and denied a claim that he used a homophobic slur in the words he said to Rodríguez.

