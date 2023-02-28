Seattle’s Austin Blythe announces retirement after 7 seasons

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Center Austin Blythe announced his retirement on Tuesday after seven seasons with four teams.

Blythe spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks and started all 17 games in the regular season and the team’s one playoff game. Blythe was set to become a free agent when the new league year begins next month.

Blythe, 30, started his career with Indianapolis before spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and one season in Kansas City. Last season was his only year with the Seahawks.

“For a short, unathletic, undersized kid from Iowa, I’ve played a lot of football, met countless coaches and teammates that I can call friends, and made enough memories for myself and my family to last a lifetime,” Blythe wrote on Instagram.

Center was already likely to be a position to be addressed this offseason by the Seahawks before Blythe’s decision.

