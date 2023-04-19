Seattle’s Adams, Brooks hopeful to be back for training camp

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says both safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks are hopeful of being ready for training camp this summer, but the team will be cautious with the progress of both coming back from major injuries. Carroll said that both are progressing in their recovery from significant injuries suffered last season. Brooks tore his ACL late in the season while Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in the season opener. Carroll said that while it may be overly optimistic, both are trying to be ready sometime during training camp.

