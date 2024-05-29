Seattle wins third straight game to move above .500 for the first time since the 2022 season

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd added 19 and the Seattle Storm pulled away in the third quarter for a 77-68 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. Seattle won its third straight game to move above .500 for the first time since the 2022 season. Seattle led by one point at halftime before outscoring Chicago 26-15 in the third quarter to take control. Diggins-Smith and Loyd combined to score 19 points in the third quarter. Seattle went on an 11-0 run spanning the third-quarter break to go ahead 71-52, but Chicago scored the next 12 points. The Storm regained control when Loyd intercepted a long pass and sent it ahead to Diggins-Smith for a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 76-68 with 2:25 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.